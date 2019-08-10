Western Canada Summer Games get underway

The wait is over for Team NT and Team Nunavut.

The territory’s latest sporting venture is underway as the Western Canada Summer Games got underway in Swift Current, Sask., yesterday morning. Yesterday morning because it was the Team NT soccer teams which got things rolling as both the boys and girls teams hit the pitch to each take on Alberta.

The girls squad ended up dropping a rough one to kick things off, 10-0, while the boys put up a spirited fight but still fell in the end, 3-0.

Following that, the opening ceremony officially raised the curtain as Naomi Yukon of Deline led the team in as the flag bearer. Ian McDonald of Iqaluit performed the same function for Nunavut as the beach volleyball teams and mission staff marched in. The beach volleyball teams for Nunavut are making history as they become the first from the territory to compete at any tournament.

The action will continue today as Day 2 will see a much busier schedule for the athletes. Here’s what’s on tap:

Team NT

Basketball

Team NT girls vs. Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Team NT boys vs. Saskatchewan, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Team NT girls vs. Manitoba, 11:30 a.m.

Team NT boys vs. Manitoba, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming (races involving Team NT, races scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.)

Girls and boys 200-metre heats, girls 1,500-metre, girls and boys 100-metre backstroke, girls and boys 50-metre breaststroke, girls and boys 100-metre butterfly, girls and boys 200-metre butterfly, 4 x 100-metre mixed freestyle relay, girls and boys 4 x 100-metre freestyle relay

Team Nunavut

Beach volleyball

NU girls vs. Manitoba Gold, 10 a.m.

NU girls vs. Saskatchewan White, 1 p.m.

NU boys vs. Manitoba gold, 11 a.m.

NU boys vs. Alberta Grey, 2 p.m.