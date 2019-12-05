Water pipe woes shake up service hours at RCMP detachment

But it’s ‘business as usual’ for HQ as major repairs begin

Administrative service hours at the Yellowknife RCMP Detachment are being scaled back in the wake of a “structural integrity issue with the main water pipe system,” that will require major repairs, say police.

The “temporarily reduction” of service hours, announced by RCMP in a press release Wednesday, flows from an issue with the pipe system in the Henry Larsen Building, state police.

“Major repairs” planned for the building’s water pipe system will affect service hours. The front counter will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, state RCMP.

Fingerprinting and criminal records check services are cancelled this week as a result, add RCMP.

Despite the disruption, “it will be business as usual,” at the detachment,” stated Sgt. Yannick Hamel, Yellowknife RCMP operations manager, in the news release.

“Our Yellowknife Detachment front line policing and investigative services and our Operational Communications Centre (OCC) continue to be operational and there will be no change to service levels due to the building repairs,” continues the release from city Mounties.

Police have not specified how long repairs – and the resulting disruption to service hours – are expected to last.

NNSL Media is awaiting clarification from Yellowknife RCMP.