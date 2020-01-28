WATCH VIDEO: Chinese New Year at legislative assembly

Yellowknifers welcomed the Year of the Rat with music, dance, food and martial arts for its Chinese New Year celebration on Sunday in the legislative assembly building.

This was the fifth year in a row that a public Chinese New Year celebration was held, as Karen Johnson, one of the organizers with the planning committee told Yellowknifer.

“It was fantastic. I like the diversity of cultures and food. It’s important for Yellowknifers to see who lives here.”

About 200 people gathered for the event, slightly down from the 265 people who attended last year, according to security officers in the building.