WATCH VIDEO: Chinese New Year at legislative assembly

Mike Bryant
Yellowknifers welcomed the Year of the Rat with music, dance, food and martial arts for its Chinese New Year celebration on Sunday in the legislative assembly building.

This was the fifth year in a row that a public Chinese New Year celebration was held, as Karen Johnson, one of the organizers with the planning committee told Yellowknifer.

Lincoln Huynh, left, and Vinh Bui do a little dragon dance.

“It was fantastic. I like the diversity of cultures and food. It’s important for Yellowknifers to see who lives here.”

About 200 people gathered for the event, slightly down from the 265 people who attended last year, according to security officers in the building.

Saad Arshad, left, along with fellow karate students, Kai Shimada, Victor Lumacad, Vincent Lumacad and Matthew Bui from the Yellowknife Wado Karate Club stand with their staffs (known as “bang” in Mandarin and “bo” in Japanese) as their karate demonstration begins.
Luke Bui, left, Victor Lumacad, Kai Shimada, Matthew Bui and TingBai Lui perform an exercise.
Victor Lumacad, left, defends himself against Vincent Lumacad in a demonstration.
TingBai Lui, left, holds a board along with Matthew Bui, as Victor Lumacad punches the board, while Head Instructor Patrick Clancy watches.
Oyuka Bernabe performs a traditional Mongolian dance.
Diana Mathisen, left, Teresa Watson, Pam Schlosser, Jane Romanowich, Kim Pon Weir, Constantina Tsetsos, Andrea Pellerin, Lois Little and Dawn Collins, all members of the Northwest Territories Yellowknife Branch of the Canadian Tai Chi Academy demonstrate the motions of the moving form of meditation, which originated in China. Photo courtesy of Kim Pon Weir
Members of the Filipino community perform the Tinikling Dance using bamboo poles. The dance is an artistic imitation of the tikling bird’s movements as it walks through rice fields and dodges bamboo traps set by farmers.
All performers at the event pose in the lobby of the legislative assembly.

