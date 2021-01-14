The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OPCHO) believes it to be likely that an undetected case of Covid-19 exists in the Hay River area after results from the most recent wastewater sampling were completed.

The OCPHO issued a news release on stating that between Jan. 1 and 6, there was as signal spotted from testing in either the town or in K’atlo’deeche First Nation (KFN).

“The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is confident that this positive signal indicates that there is likely at least one undetected case of Covid-19 in Hay River,” stated the advisory.

“It is possible that this signal is from one or more individuals who have travelled and who are now appropriately self-isolating or even left the territory.”

The advisory adds that it is also possible that the virus as been passed on to others.

“Currently, there is not enough information to confidently assess public risk,” the advisory states.

With the latest news, the OCPHO is asking the public to assist “in containing the situation quickly and prevent ongoing transmission.”

Anyone who was in Hay River or KFN between Jan. 1 and 6 at any stage of self-isolation is being asked to be tested as soon as possible, even if they do not have symptoms. Essential workers should also be tested.

Anyone who needs to get tested in Hay River is to go call 867-874-8400 to book an appointment.