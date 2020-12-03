The late Lea Martin, a long-time director and volunteer with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, is being remembered for her dedication to multiple Yellowknife causes.

Martin, a citizen and immigration officer with the federal government, was commemorated last week for leading the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) between 2013 and 2019 and facilitating different Northern law enforcement agencies in the organization’s fundraiser.

Martin was also involved in other organizations, such as Citizens on Patrol and the Community Wellness Program, but LETR has stood out perhaps because of its mandate, which is to support Special Olympics NWT.

A city bylaw-led procession from the McKenna Funeral Home to the Yellowknife Airport was held on Nov. 24 to celebrate her life.

According to her obituary, which appeared in the Nov. 27 edition of Yellowknifer, Martin died on Nov. 22 at age 61.

Yellowknife residents may be familiar with LETR’s main fundraisers such as May’s Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge at Long Lake and September’s Hercules Airplane Pull.

In 2018, Martin’s final year of leading the LETR, the two fundraisers pulled in about $36,000.

In previous years, the fundraisers also included the Convoy for a Cause event in March, where semi-truck drivers drove through downtown Yellowknife to take donations for the organization.

Lynne Elkin, executive director with Special Olympics NWT, came to Yellowknife in 2010 and worked closely with Martin to encourage athletes.

“She had a huge dedication to Special Olympics NWT and that is important to remember because it is all volunteer,” Elkin said. “Lea was very committed to the success of Special Olympics and the fundraiser for us. She put a lot of work into it and we are very appreciative of that and what it has offered us for our programs.”

Elkin said Martin’s fundraising led to LETR NWT being “the largest per capita fundraiser in the world” based on her year-end calculations.

In a given year, the fundraisers genereated $25,000 to $45,000, and Martin’s efforts had a lot to do with those successes, said Elkin.

“That (money) doesn’t sound large when you compare it to cancer or other disease-based fundraisers, but for the size of organization that we are, that fundraising has made a huge difference and we have grown,” she said.

Marie York-Condon, media spokesperson with the RCMP, has been with the LETR NWT since 2007 and met Martin through those fundraising activities.

“While I have never carried an official title (with LETR), I enjoyed many events volunteering with Lea,” York-Condon wrote in an email. “Her work towards this special cause was outstanding and infectious. She taught me that the smile on a child’s face was worth every minute of volunteering and that our actions, no matter how small, collectively contribute to improving the lives of those who require assistance at different levels”

York-Condon stated that Martin’s contributions for those in need included some tours overseas through her full-time work.

“Lea spoke so highly of the people she met and those she also had a chance to help out,” York-Condon said. “Lea was a fighter, for both the NT Special Olympians and her own children and family and for herself. She was a very brave soul who will be sadly missed.”