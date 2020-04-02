VIDEO: COVID-19: Kids ask, experts answer

To field the long list of burning and often confusing questions surrounding COVID-19, Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland has teamed up with Dr. Sarah Cook, Territorial Medical Director and Physician, and Caroline Wawzonek, minister of justice and finance, to make a kid-friendly, easy-to-understand informative video about the novel coronavirus.

Watch it here:

“Thank you smart NWT kids who submitted all of these great questions,” wrote Cleveland on the Facebook post.

“Huge thank you to my husband, Jeffrey Bowden, who edited the video together for me. And thank you to friends Dr. Cook and Minister Wawzonek who took time from busy lives to answer questions!

Big thank you to Savannah, Owen and Peyton for asking questions on behalf of kids who submitted them,” stated Cleveland.