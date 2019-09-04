Downtown assault sent man to hospital with serious injuries

By
Brendan Burke
-
4291

A serious assault, committed near the front steps of the Sobering Centre/Day Shelter on Tuesday evening, was captured by Northern News Services’ security surveillance system.

The assault sent a man to hospital Tuesday, where he remains in critical condition, according to a news release issued by Yellowknife RCMP Wednesday.

Police say a suspect, who they have not yet named, is in custody and that he committed an “aggravated assault.”

It’s unclear at this time whether or not RCMP have charged the suspect, but it’s clear police believe he committed a serious aggravated assault.

Because Northern News Services has already provided the footage to RCMP, and due to the fact that police are seeking witnesses who may have witnessed the assault, Yellowknifer has decided to release a portion of the video showing the assault in question.

Violence and public disturbances in the area has been a major sticking point between local businesses and operators of the Sobering Centre/Day Shelter.

Fed up with violent incidents in the area, April Desjarlais, who owns the building next to the sobering centre and day shelter, began uploading assaults caught on security camera to a Facebook page.

More to come. 

Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

