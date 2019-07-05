Veterans Monument badly damaged; Yellowknife RCMP, military police investigating

A Yellowknife monument dedicated to Canadian veterans has been badly damaged in an apparent act of vandalism.

Bronze figures – commemorating the “men and women who have served Canada in time of Peace and War” – affixed to the “Veterans Monument,” located on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of the Joint Task Force (North) Evans Building, have been broken and left dangling from the monument’s base.

An angry resident took to a popular community Facebook page Friday morning to share an image of the damaged monument, calling it “disgraceful.”

The post sparked frustration and shock from online commentators.

It’s unclear when the monument was damaged.

It was erected by the Royal Canadian Legion in 2005, and unveiled by then NWT Premiere Joseph Handley.

Two police forces are now investigating the incident.

“Yellowknife RCMP, along with the Joint Task Force (North) Military Police are investigating a report of vandalism on the Yellowknife Veterans Memorial on Memorial Drive,” RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde told Yellowknifer in an email.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.

