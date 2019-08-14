Vehicle fire on Kam Lake Road; RCMP investigating

By
Brendan Burke
-
385

An apparent vehicle fire at a property on Kam Lake Road Tuesday evening prompted a response from the the Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD), Yellowknife RCMP and paramedics.

Two fire tankers arrived at the scene between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., quelling a fire that appeared to have started inside a vehicle parked next to a multi-storey home on the Kam Lake Road lot, located near Curry Drive.

The home appeared to have been unscathed by the nearby blaze.

There were no reports of injuries.

Among a tangle of fire hoses leading up to the vehicle – which appeared to be an older model truck – an RCMP member on the scene was seen photographing the charred vehicle.

When asked if the fire was being treated as suspicious or non-suspicious, the Mountie told Yellowknifer police are “looking into it.”

Updates to follow.  

