Yellowknife Fire Department attended to a vehicle fire on Borden Drive in Yellowknife on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire appeared to have been extinguished and there was damage to the interior and rear window of the vehicle.

An RCMP investigation found that no one had been inside the vehicle and there was no criminal element involved, said RCMP spokesperson Marie York Condon.

Members of the Yellowknife Fire Department attended to a vehicle that caught fire on Borden Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Blair McBride/NNSL photo

Municipal enforcement officers were directing traffic around the scene for about one hour as fire officials inspected the vehicle.

A spokesperson for the fire department wasn’t immediately available.

Blair McBride

Blair McBride covers the Legislative Assembly, business and education. Before coming to Yellowknife he worked as a journalist in British Columbia, Thailand and Ontario. He studied journalism at Western...

