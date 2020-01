A motor vehicle accident snarled traffic near the Yellowknife Airport Wednesday morning.

A single vehicle was towed away from the site of the apparent accident, near the Fred Henne day use area entrance on Highway 3, around 10: 20 a.m.

Paramedics and police were on the scene.

It’s not yet known whether the accident resulted in any injuries.

Traffic was temporarily closed in the area, with two Yellowknife RCMP vehicles blocking the roadway as debris was cleared away.

Updates to follow.