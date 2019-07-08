Two Yellowknife men charged in connection with May shooting downtown

Police believe the two suspects were in vicinity of shooting, no evidence links them to "causing victim's injuries'

Two Yellowknife men, alleged to have been in the same vicinity as a shooting downtown that sent a 25-year-old man to hospital, have been charged in connection with the late May incident.

In the early morning hours of May 26, Mounties responded to Grayling Manor, located on 53 Street, where they located a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, Yellowknife RCMP announced Monday they’ve charged Billy McNeely, 38, and Aaron Stoodley, 31.

Police believe the two suspects “were connected to criminal activities in the area of Grayling Manor the morning of the incident,” but say there is no evidence at this point linking them to “causing the victim’s injuries.”

McNeely is charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and breaching a mandatory prohibition order.



Stoodley is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and police are still looking for witnesses.

“With these arrests, the vice is tightening on the suspects of the shooting incident as our investigation continue,” states Cpl. Julien Chalifour.

Residents who may have witnessed suspicious activity on May 26, in the area of 53 Street and 50 Avenue, between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. are urged to contact Yellowknife RCMP.

McNeely is set to appear in court today, while Stoodley is due to appear on Aug. 20.

More to come.