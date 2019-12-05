UPDATED: Two-vehicle collision snarls rush-hour traffic uptown

Police say there are no known injuries following a two-vehicle collision snarled rush-hour traffic in uptown Yellowknife Wednesday evening.

RCMP, paramedics, MED officers and members of the Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) rushed to the intersection of Old Airport Road and Borden Driven around 6:10 p.m., where the apparent collision left an SUV with significant front-end damage.

MED officers, controlling the scene along the busy thoroughfare, closed a lane of traffic on Old Airport Road as a towing company arrived to haul away the damaged vehicles.

“The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid yet,” RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde told NNSL Media Thursday morning.

Updates to follow.