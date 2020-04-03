Two new cases of COVID in NWT

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the NWT, the office of the chief public health officer said on Thursday night.

“These cases were confirmed in quick succession this evening. Once the OCPHO ensured patients were notified and facts were collected, work immediately began to advise the public,” the office said in a news release.

One case is connected to international travel after the individual returned to Yellowknife on March 20 from a trip to Europe.

“The individual completed a self-isolation plan,” the release read. “They developed symptoms five days later and were tested soon after.”

The individual is at home and “doing well.” Public health is investigating what contact with others they may have had, but that number “is expected to be minimal.

“This is because the individual did everything right by self-isolating immediately.”

No hospitalization of that individual will be required, the release stated.

The other case is connected to travel elsewhere in Canada. That individual returned to their home community and is in self-isolation. That community was not identified.

“The manner by which they were able to return to a small community and not a designated isolation centre is being investigated.”

They submitted a self-isolation plan to public health after returning home March 22. They developed symptoms March 26 and continue to have symptoms.

“Investigation of contacts is ongoing, but is expected to be minimal,” the release stated. “The individual has not had contact with others since returning to the territory.”