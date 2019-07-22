Two deaths in road accident near Behchoko

Two people died in a car accident near Behchoko on Saturday, an RCMP news release said Monday.

On Saturday morning, police were called to the scene on Highway 3 and found the vehicle had driven into a pond near the highway’s Behchoko entrance.

The vehicle’s driver, a 30 year-old man, and front passenger, a 29 year-old woman died at the scene. They were both from Behchoko. Another two passengers in the back were able escape the vehicle. One was sent to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An RCMP drone and an accident reconstructionist joined emergency personal to assist with the investigation of the incident.

RCMP and the NWT Coroner will also further investigate.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the community of Behchoko at this difficult time,” the statement read.