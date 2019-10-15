Two dead after Highway 3 crash

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 3 Monday morning, say Yellowknife RCMP.

A small-sized sedan travelling west to Behchoko collided with an eastbound semi-trailer en route to Yellowknife.

The occupants of the sedan, a 47-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, were found deceased when RCMP arrived at the scene – near KM 268 between Behchoko and Yellowknife – around 9 a.m.

Police have not identified the victims.

The driver of the semi-trailer walked away from the deadly crash unharmed, according to police.

A stretch of highway between the community and the capital was closed for over two hours Monday morning. It opened to one lane of traffic before being fully reopened Monday evening.

Police say RCMP analysts processed the scene during the road closure.

The City of Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) and Emergency Medical Services attended the crash site along with RCMP.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Updates to follow.