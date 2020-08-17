The Yellowknife RCMP have arrested two people for possession of crack cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia following a Controlled Drug and Substances Act investigation.

The two individuals, a 43-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, have been arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. Their names are not being released in order to protect the identity of a youth related to the suspects who, while not related to the investigation, was at the premise of the arrest.

Approximately seven ounces of crack cocaine were seized following the search of an apartment on Gitzel Street, Yellowknife.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on October 13.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.