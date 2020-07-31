A search and rescue effort for three overdue travellers was scrambled on Great Slave Lake Thursday night.

According to police, Yellowknife and Lutsel K’e RCMP coordinated a search and rescue operation after the trio was reported overdue shortly after 6 p.m. July 30.

The search was unsuccessful until the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) spotted them “in the area of” Burnt Island safe and sound.

With a long weekend on deck, the RCMP is using the episode as a teachable moment.

“If you are leaving for a trip, make sure you leave a detailed plan to a friend or family member, with time of departure, time of arrival and destination,” Const. Julie Plourde said in an email. “The RCMP also recommends to plan extra fuel, food, water, matches, and clothing, in case you have to stop due to weather. Always bring a radio, satellite phone or other device and that it is working properly. And don’t forget Personal Flotation Devices!”

She offered the usual advice against using alcohol or drugs while boating, warning the behaviour is not just illegal, but dangerous.

“If you are boating and in need of help, dial 9-1-1 or contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111,” Const. Plourde wrote. “Make sure to provide as much information as possible, including your location and if anyone is injured, to better assist the Search and Rescue partners in preparing a rapid response.”