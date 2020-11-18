Anyone in the NWT who has travelled from the Kivalliq Region in Nunavut during any time in the last two weeks must self-isolate immediately for 14 days since arrival, said chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola in a news release on Tuesday.

Kandola’s verbal order applies to travellers from Arviat, Baker Lake, Chesterfield Inlet, Coral Harbour, Naujaat, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove.

The order comes as cases of Covid-19 have surged in Nunavut over the last two days, with 26 new cases reported in Arviat and eight in Whale Cove.

Self-isolation plans must be submitted within 24 hours of her notice or the travellers’ arrival. This can be done online or by contacting Protect NWT at 8-1-1 or 1-833-378-8297.

Anyone who has arrived from any of those communities must self-isolate where they are staying for 14 days since they arrived, or until they depart the NWT.

If they are staying with other people in the NWT, they must also self-isolate and cannot have face-to-face contact with those they are not self-isolating with.

If anyone in the household develops Covid-19 symptoms, they must contact the local health-care centre or public health unit for assessment and follow stricter isolation protocols, including not leaving their property, until a medical professional has provided them guidance.

If Nunavut residents are travelling back to Nunavut in this period, they can proceed to the airport but must wear non-medical masks and maintain physical distancing.

Nunavut patients travelling to the NWT for medical treatment can still attend their treatment, but must self-isolate when they are not at their appointments.

If Nunavut residents don’t have a safe space to self-isolate, they should contact Protect NWT at 8-1-1 to access safe isolation spaces in Yellowknife.

All requirements in Kandola’s public health advisory on Monday regarding the suspension of the travel bubble with Nunavut remain in effect.

All travellers arriving from Nunavut must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the NWT and submit a self-isolation plan.