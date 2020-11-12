The North will receive more than $64 million in transportation related upgrades.

Michael McLeod, MP for the Northwest Territories made the announcement on behalf of federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau Thursday.

The funding will go toward 15 projects across the Arctic. They include:

In the NWT:

Replacing a pipeline used to transfer petroleum from barges to Tulita and upgrading the equipment for petroleum storage

Repairing moorings used to secure barges at the shore for sealift operations in three communities in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region

Repairing the Norman Wells dock by replacing components, repairing bollards and removing excess gravel on the dock surface

In Nunavut:

Building a new warehouse facility to organize and store cargo containers in Iqaluit

Improving sealift areas in nine communities

Replacing pipelines for fuel re-supply in 12 communities to increase petroleum transfer

Relocating equipment which transfers petroleum products further from the shore in nine communities

Installing two 70 tonne mooring bollards, used to anchor vessel, for sealift operations for Kugluktuk

Procuring equipment to improve communication and documentation related to fuel resupply operations

In Nunavik:

Upgrading equipment for petroleum product transfer in 13 communities

Installing bollards in three communities to improve the security of vessels during re-supply operations

Upgrading pipelines and relocating equipment to improve re-supply efficiency in three communities

Upgrading pipelines in three communities

Installing equipment to increase the flow of petroleum in two communities

In Nunatsiavut:

Building new structures to promote safe freight storage in three communities

According to a news release Canada’s $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada’s coasts and waterways.

“Through this plan, the Government of Canada is creating a world-leading marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coasts and waterways for generations to come,” the release read. “This work is being done in close collaboration with Inuit and Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and Northern communities.”

Read more about this breaking story in this week’s News/North.