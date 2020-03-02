Toronto Raptors mascot bringing NBA trophy to Yk

There is going to be a little more gold kicking around Yellowknife next week.

The Toronto Raptors mascot is scheduled to appear at Ecole St. Joseph School Wednesday morning with the Larry O’Brien or NBA championship trophy. None of the members of the team are travelling to the NWT.

A representative with the Raptors parent company, Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment, said Sunday the school visit is a piggyback on a trip the trophy is making to two Northern locations with the Canadian Armed Forces.

“To help share a piece of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA Championship win to all Canadians no matter their location, we will deliver the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy to each visit,” Charzie Abendanio said. “The only place where we could share and be with the community was Yellowknife.”

The Raptor will meet students between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday after taking the trophy to try and see the Northern Lights at Aurora Village Tuesday evening.

The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors four games to two to win their first-ever NBA title last June.