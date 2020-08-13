Tim Hortons Camp Day, the coffee chain’s popular fundraiser, is back – only this year it’s sending kids e-camping.

The fundraiser, now on its 40th year, is a day where Tim Hortons shops from coast to coast donate proceeds from coffee sales to sending kids from low-income families to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Raj Pandya, manager at the Yellowknife Old Airport Road location, has worked at the store for four Camp Days. He says they usually host games and giveaways to boost sales but this year they are skipping the events to take extra public health precautions. He says that while they can’t allow crowds to gather in the restaurant, the drive-thru is as busy as ever.

For the first time this year, the coffee chain donating Aug. 12 proceeds from iced coffee to the fund in addition to hot beverages. Pandya says that will help raise funds too.

While money raised typically sends kids to camps across North America, campers this year will be grouped into cabins and participate in online activities focus on leadership, resilience and responsibility. The “e-camp,” which is directed at youth between the ages of 12 to 16, started in early July and runs for eight weeks.

On top of their coffee and iced coffee purchases, customers are encouraged to round-up their orders and donate additional funds to the camps.