NT RCMP responded to three incidents related to bear spray over the weekend with a Yellowknife man facing three charges, RCMP stated in a news release on Monday.

On Saturday evening police responded to a call for service involving bear spray in the 51 Street and 50 Avenue area.

Two male victims were allegedly sprayed intentionally. City of Yellowknife Fire Division and Emergency Medical Services attended to treat the men. An RCMP investigation led to a multi residential building on 52 Avenue, where police arrested Chris Rivett, 59.

Rivett faces three charges of assault with a weapon, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on Jan. 5, 2021.

A previous incident occurred on Friday evening in Yellowknife where an alarm was activated in a multi residence building, also on 52 Avenue. RCMP and City of Yellowknife Fire Division attended and found a female victim who had been subject to intentional discharge of bear spray.

The fire division cleared the alarm and the victim was transported by ambulance to Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment.

In Fort Providence, in the early hours of Saturday, police responded to a report of discharge of bear spray. The victim was transported to the Health Centre for treatment. RCMP are investigating and there are no charges at this time.

“There is a concerning pattern of use of bear spray in buildings and toward people” states Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel, Operations Manager for Yellowknife RCMP. “We want to put a stop to this illegal activity and provide a safe environment for all our citizens. If you see someone, or suspicious activity involving bear spray, please call it in immediately”.

NT RCMP added in the release that intentional discharge of bear spray in a building or directly at a person is a criminal offence of assault with a weapon, under section 267 of the Criminal Code.