With the final weeks of warm weather upon us, many Yellowknifers are looking to make the most of the outdoors before residents have to trade sandals for snow boots.

The Arts in the Park event is a festival inviting residents to enjoy concerts and live painting every Thursday night at Somba K’e Civic Plaza for the remainder of August.

While entry is limited in order to maintain social distancing, there will be 50 spots open for audience members at the park on land, and another 50 for those looking to watch from the water.

Norm Glowach will be playing Thursday with his band Priscilla’s Revenge. While the band played a virtual show during Ramble and Ride, Glowach says their last gig with an audience would have been around Christmas.

“This is the reason you do it, to play for an audience,” he says. “It’s one of the things we’ve lost in the pandemic, and you feel like what’s the point of spending hours writing songs and practising when there’s no place to play.”

Priscilla’s Revenge is prepared to play three cover songs and 10 originals on Thursday.

Glowach and the band are looking forward to getting out and performing but have had to work hard to shake off the rust.

“It’s trying to get to that spot where you remember the songs and the arrangements and playing together,” he says.

Taylor Soloy is also performing this week, and artist Michael Fatt will be on site painting and selling his artwork as well.

“At a time when many summer events have been postponed, it is important to get outdoors to enjoy summer and bring the community together in the ways we still can,” says Alison Harrower, spokesperson for the City of Yellowknife, which is sponsoring the event.

The event runs from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. For those eager to listen from the water, suggested launch sites are the end of Matonabee Street, or the Frame Lake Trail entrance by the Co-op.

Additional speakers will project sound to the audience on the lake and Somba K’e Paddle Club will be on site to ensure water safety practices.