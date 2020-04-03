‘They are caring for us and someone needs to care of them:’ Shell offers free coffee to frontline workers

'Little things matter too, right?,' says Shell employee

Yellowknife’s Shell gas station is offering up free coffee and sandwiches to healthcare workers and other frontline workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“They are caring for us and someone needs to take care of them,” said Shell employee Anmol Sidhu, who has lived in Yellowknife for three months.

“So we are doing what we can do our best,” added Sidhu.

For days now, the Range Lake Road gas station has been offering essential workers — nurses, RCMP officers, bus drivers and paramedics — free coffee and sandwiches.

It’s part of a nation-wide initiative introduced by Shell in stores across Canada.

“Frontline workers are very appreciative and happy (about receiving the free-of-charge goods),” said Sidhu, adding many hand out cash before being delightfully surprised.

Like many businesses in Yellowknife, owner Sandeep Singh said the uptown gas station is feeling the economic impacts brought on by COVID-19.

But that’s not what matters right now, he told NNSL Media.

“At this time health is the first priority over business,” said Singh.

Singh said the store has implemented a number of precautionary health safety measures in step with federal and territorial guidelines.

Lines marked on the store floor directs customers to stay at least two metres away from each other when waiting in line; pumps are routinely sanitized; washrooms are cleaned thoroughly and so are door handles.

“We have a timer and every 20 minutes the frontline staff has to wash their hands,” said Singh.

With Shell staff serving essential workers everyday, 24/7, NNSL Media asked employees how they were coping with heightened concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re happy because we’re doing it for the community. This is what we can do so we’ll do it. Because they’re giving back to us, right?,” said Sidhu.

A newcomer to the North, Sidhu said he wants to give back to the community.

“This is a very nice country, right? We came here because there is something in this country. So if we are getting those benefits, at least we can give back to the country and the community here in Yellowknife,” he said.

“I think everyone should do whatever they can. Even staying at home is doing something for the community. Little things matter too, right?,” said Sidhu.

Singh agreed.

“This is the time we should all come together to serve the community. It doesn’t matter how you’re doing it but you have to do something. If you can’t do anything, you have to stay home,” said Singh.