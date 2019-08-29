The Stanton Foundation receives a $2 million anonymous donation

The funding will be used for a specialized three-year program to connect mental health professionals with patients across the territory via live video calling. NNSL file photo

The Stanton Foundation has received $2 million from an anonymous donor to improve child and youth mental health services across the territory.

The donation will help fund a three-year program to increase access to tele-psychiatry through the Hospital for Sick Kids.

Tele-psychiatry links youth, their families and their case managers to mental health professionals through live video broadcasting, according to the Sick Kids website.

This program will focus on creating links between providers and patients.

Sandra MacKenzie, chair of the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation, stated bringing specialized care into the communities, “Will truly change lives and futures.”

MacKenzie and Sue Cullen, CEO of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, thanked the generous donor for the contribution.

“This provides additional resources to examine how tele-psychiatry services fit within our system and how we can use these services to help improve the care and services we deliver to children and youth across the NWT,” stated Cullen.

The program is set to begin in the fall of this year.

