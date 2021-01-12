An unexpected power outage at the Technology Service Centre Monday caused connection issues with the GNWT websites.

The power outage occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Technology Service Centre’s primary data centre, according to Greg Hanna, spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure.

He said that most GNWT systems were back online within two hours of the outage, while some issues remained with some of the GNWT websites.

As of noon Tuesday, Hanna advised that all GNWT applications and websites have been restored and are functioning as normal.