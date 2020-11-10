Teachers returning to the NWT after Christmas break won’t be granted paid leave while self-isolating and must prepare lesson plans for the time they’re away from their classes, the Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) said on Monday.

“Teachers may submit requests for extended unpaid leave, and these requests will be weighed against the impact to the school operations and the priority to provide quality in-person education for our JK-12 students,” said ECE spokesperson Melissa Bannister.

The president of the NWT Teachers Association (NWTTA) called the decision “extremely disappointing.”

“It placed educators in a position of choosing to be with family (or) mental health and their financial responsibilities,” said NWTTA President Matthew Miller. “Not all educators have the financial support to take this type of leave. We have individuals new to the profession paying off student loans and others with multiple dependents.”

Educators had until Friday, Nov. 6 to apply for leave and superintendents and principals will be reviewing the requests and deciding by Nov. 13 who will be granted leave without pay after the break, Miller said, adding that not everyone who applies is guaranteed to be given leave.

Christmas break runs from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 for most schools in the territory.