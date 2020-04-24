







A Yellowknife taxi driver and another occupant inside their cab were arrested during a drug trafficking investigation Thursday, say police.

A Mountie was conducting a patrol when he “observed a taxi cab who appeared to be engaged in suspicious activity consistent with drug trafficking,” RCMP media spokesperson Julia Plourde told NNSL Media.

Both occupants were arrested and later released.

Police have not released their names, as no charges have been laid.

A city man, who has asked to remain anonymous, said he witnessed the investigation in progress. He said the traffic stop happened on Norseman Drive, and that police carried out an extensive search of the cab, lasting almost two hours.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate.