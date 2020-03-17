Tax filing deadline extended amid virus pressures

Canadians will get more time to file their income taxes to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as part of measures to alleviate COVID-19 pandemic pressures.

The new deadline for 2020 taxes would be moved from April 30 to June 1, according to a report on Tuesday by the National Post.

An announcement about taxes will be made Wednesday by federal ministers.

The CRA and federal government have been hinting at changes to tax deadlines for several days.

“The Government of Canada is currently evaluating measures to address financial hardship for Canadian taxpayers and businesses, including possible changes to the personal income tax filing season,” the CRA said in a tweet on Monday.