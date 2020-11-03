The Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) responded to a fire to a camper trailer in N’dilo on Saturday evening.

Alison Harrower, media spokesperson stated in an email on Tuesday that YKFD received a call at about 6:35 p.m. to a fire at 503 Sikyea Tili in N’Dilo.

Advertisement

“On arrival, a camper trailer was on fire,” she stated. “The fire was extinguished and the YKFD remained on scene for approximately one hour. No injuries were reported.”

N’dilo Chief Ernest Betsina said that the fire was pretty extensive to the unit and that the incident serves as a good opportunity for YKDFN members to take precautions with heating sources during the winter.

“I do want to tell our membership to be careful in their homes with their heating devices, particularly as we approach the winter months to be on a safe side,” Betsina said.

Chucker Dewar, the GNWT Fire Marshal said on Tuesday that it couldn’t be determined the cause of fire due to the extent of the damage sustained.

“However the owner indicated that a candle and woodstove burning were left unattended when the fire ignited,” Dewar said.

“There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.”

Dewar added that his office understands that that there was no insurance on the unit.

“For fire prevention, candles should not be left unattended and approved devices should be secured and kept clear of combustible material,” he said. “Woodstoves should be installed, serviced and maintained as per the manufacturer’s recommendations.”