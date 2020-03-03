Sweet sounds of the Naka Festival fill Centre Square Mall

Gwich’in singer, songwriter and musician William Greenland played flute in the Centre Square Mall Upper Level on Tuesday.

“I’ve been playing for a couple years”, he said with a wink, suggesting he has been playing for much longer.

Greenland was playing to support some of the events of the Naka Festival, which runs from Monday until Saturday.

Beside Greenland, the Tlicho Nation Mini-Theatre was showing four short films from local filmmakers: The Woman Who Came Back, Digawolf’s music videos, Three Feathers, and The Tlicho Nation: Tlicho Online Store.

And across the hallway, NWT Arts set up the Naka Festival Arts Market featuring the works of Yellowknife artists.

The mini-theatre and arts displays will run from Tuesday until Thursday.