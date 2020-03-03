Sweet sounds of the Naka Festival fill Centre Square Mall

Blair McBride
Gwich’in singer, songwriter and musician William Greenland played flute in the Centre Square Mall Upper Level on Tuesday.

“I’ve been playing for a couple years”, he said with a wink, suggesting he has been playing for much longer.

William Greenland, left, plays flute on Tuesday alongside Jason Gresl, who is visiting Yellowknife from Chicago. Gresl is part of the production crew behind Frankenstein playing at the Northern Arts and Culture Centre. Blair McBride/NNSL photo

Greenland was playing to support some of the events of the Naka Festival, which runs from Monday until Saturday.

Beside Greenland, the Tlicho Nation Mini-Theatre was showing four short films from local filmmakers: The Woman Who Came Back, Digawolf’s music videos, Three Feathers, and The Tlicho Nation: Tlicho Online Store.

The Tlicho Nation Mini-Theatre is showing short films from Tuesday until Thursday as part of the Naka Festival. Blair McBride/NNSL photo

And across the hallway, NWT Arts set up the Naka Festival Arts Market featuring the works of Yellowknife artists.

The mini-theatre and arts displays will run from Tuesday until Thursday.

NWT Arts set up the Naka Festival Arts Market that will run from Tuesday until Thursday in the Centre Square Mall upper level. The market features NWT artists selling their creations. Blair McBride/NNSL photo
Jessica McVicker displays her own paintings and other work at the arts market. Blair McBride/NNSL photo

