Suspect sought in armed gas station robbery: Yellowknife RCMP

Police in Yellowknife are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed an uptown gas station Friday night.

Just before midnight, the man, donning a black balaclava, entered the Shell gas station on Range Lake Road before demanding cash, according to a media release issued by Yellowknife RCMP Monday.

The suspect used an “edged weapon” during the robbery, RCMP later told NNSL Media. Police haven’t specified exactly what kind of weapon was used.

Police say a cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect fled on foot southbound on Range Lake Road.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Police Dog Services probed the scene and are continuing to investigate.

The male suspect is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Police say he was wearing a black/grey camo jacket, grey sweatpants with a black strip, black shoes and a pair of bright yellow gloves.

RCMP are now appealing to the public in the hopes of locating the suspect.

“At the time of the incident, just before midnight, there may have been customers outside the gas station or in the neighbouring businesses that may have observed the incident or recognize the suspect,” states Monday’s news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111. Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Updates to follow.