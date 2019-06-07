Sudden death of Yellowknife man being investigated: RCMP

Man was found in 'medical distress' in city on June 2. He died a day later in an Edmonton hospital

The sudden death of a man in Yellowknife over the weekend is being investigated by RCMP.

The Yellowknife man was found in “medical distress,” in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 2, according to police, who released a statement late Friday afternoon.

He was medevaced to an Edmonton hospital where he died on June 3.

The deceased individual has not yet officially been identified.

NWT RCMP is probing the man’s death alongside the NWT Coroner Service and the Alberta Medical Examiner’s Office.

Details surrounding the man’s death are scarce at this time, and RCMP say no further information will be made immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: nwtnutips to 274637.

Updates to follow.