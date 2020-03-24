Still just one case of COVID in NWT, 492 tests done

There was still just one positive case of COVID-19 in the NWT, with 492 tests performed, and 176 tests pending, as of Tuesday morning according to the latest update from the Department of Health and Social Services.

The territory’s first positive case was reported on Saturday by the chief public health officer (CPHO). The infected person was reported to be self-isolating.

The CPHO on Sunday strongly recommended that all public gatherings be cancelled and all but non-essential businesses be closed so that social distancing could slow the progress of coronavirus.

Yukon announced its first positive cases of the virus on Sunday evening, leaving Nunavut as the only part of Canada where cases have not yet been reported.

Across Canada there were 1,739 positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths, according to the latest report from the Public Health Agency of Canada on Tuesday afternoon.