Still one COVID case in NWT, at least 1,090 tests done

There was still one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the NWT as of Tuesday morning, as the Department of Health and Social Services said in its latest update.

At least 909 tests have come back negative, 181 tests are pending, and more than 1,090 tests have been performed.

There were 7,708 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Canada and 89 deaths, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Tuesday morning.

More than 236,850 tests for the virus have been conducted nationwide and at least 222,590 have come back negative

Nunavut is the only part of the country to not report a case of COVID-19.