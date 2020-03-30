Still one COVID case in NWT, more than 1,047 tests done

There was still one positive case of COVID-19 in the NWT as of Monday, the Department of Health and Social Services said in its latest update.

A total of 832 tests have come back negative and 215 tests are pending, with at least 1,047 tests conducted in total.

Across Canada there were 6,320 cases of coronavirus and 66 deaths, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in its report on Monday.

More than 221,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted and more than 207,000 have come back negative.

Nunavut remains the only part of the country where a positive case has not been reported.