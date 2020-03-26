Still one COVID case in NWT, 556 tests done

There was still one case of COVID-19 in the NWT, with 556 tests performed and 295 tests pending, the Department of Health and Social Services stated in its update on Thursday.

There were 533 tests conducted and 209 pending on Wednesday.

Health authorities this week set up a drive-through COVID-19 clinic in Yellowknife and as of Wednesday afternoon about 100 people had been tested.

The territory’s first positive case was reported on Saturday morning and the individual was said to be self-isolating at home.

To the west, Yukon reported its third positive case on Wednesday, leaving Nunavut as the only part of Canada to not yet report any cases of coronavirus.

Across Canada there were at least 3,555 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, according to the latest report from the Public Health Agency of Canada on Thursday morning.