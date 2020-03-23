Still one case of COVID in NWT, 410 tests done

There is still one positive case of COVID-19 in the NWT and 410 tests for the virus have been conducted, the Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) said in an update on Monday morning.

The territory’s first positive case of the virus was discovered on Friday night and publicly announced on Saturday morning.

The individual who tested positive returned to Yellowknife during the second week of March after travelling to British Columbia and Alberta and the person was recovering at home, HSS said.

As of Saturday the individual was self-isolating at home along with the person’s household.

The positive case was announced on the same day as the border closure order became effective. Returning NWT residents must undergo a 14-day isolation period and submit a self-isolation plan to HSS, which can be sent to protectNWT@gov.nt.ca. Returnees can also phone 1-833-378-8297.

Yukon announced its first two positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday night. Nunavut remains the only part of Canada where a positive case of COVID-19 has not been reported.

Across Canada there were 1,432 positive cases of the virus and 20 deaths, as of Monday morning, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a report.