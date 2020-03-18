Still no cases of COVID-19 in NWT

There are still no positive cases of COVID-19 in the NWT with 153 tests having been performed as of Wednesday morning.
Health authorities are testing anyone with flu-like symptoms and who have travelled outside the territory within 14 days, said the Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) in its update.
The risk of acquiring the virus in the NWT remains low, HSS said.
If residents are experiencing a fever, cough or flu-like symptoms, health authorities ask that they call the regional Public Health line instead of showing up a clinic or hospital.
The number for Yellowknife is 867-767-9120, in Inuvik it is 867-490–2225 or 867-777-7246, in Fort Smith 867-872-6219 or 867-872-6221, and in Hay River it is 867-874-7201.
There were 569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, and eight deaths, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday morning.
The three territories remain the only parts of Canada where positive cases of the virus have not yet appeared.
