Premier Caroline Cochrane has appointed Steve Loutitt as deputy minister of infrastructure, the GNWT stated in a news release on Tuesday.

Loutitt replaces Joe Dragon, who left the deputy minister position in July.

Until Tuesday, Loutitt had been serving as acting deputy minister. In March, he was appointed as assistant deputy minister of regional operations.

Loutitt has been working for the GNWT since 1995, when he started out as regional airport manager for the Yellowknife Airport and four smaller community airports.

Over the years he served in other progressively senior roles in the departments of transportation and infrastructure, such as director of compliance and licensing.

In those positions he was responsible for the delivery of driver and vehicle licensing, transport compliance, inspection services and policy related to the Motor Vehicles Act, Electrical Protection Act, Gas Protection Act, Boilers and Pressure Vessels Act and associated acts and regulations.

“Steve Loutitt brings extensive experience that will be a valuable asset to the Government of the Northwest Territories,” said Cochrane. “He has a long and successful career with the GNWT, and I have confidence he will be able to inspire his department and continue to deliver on the commitments made to advance the priorities of the 19th Legislative Assembly. I look forward to working with him.”

Before his work with the territorial government, he was employed by Transport Canada for eight years. He holds a master’s degree in business administration.