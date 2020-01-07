Stanton boss to leave job at hospital

Shake up comes as new $350-million facility grapples with water leaks, mould

Kim Riles is leaving her position as the NWT Health and Social Services Authority’s (NTHSSA) chief operating officer at Stanton Territorial Hospital.

Riles, who assumed Stanton’s job top in August 2018, will be transferring back to her “home position,” as executive director of Clinical Integration in NTHSSA territorial operations, stated Damien Healy, spokesperson for the health authority, in an email on Tuesday.

Riles will stay on as Stanton’s chief operating officer (COO) during the recruitment process for her replacement, stated Healy.

She will also stay on board as COO “for a period of transition when the new COO is hired,” added Healy.

Healy stated Riles made the call to transfer herself.

“The decision was made by Ms. Riles based on considerable reflection and discussion with her family for a number of personal and career-related reasons,” stated Healy.

Riles announced the news to staff on Monday.

News of her pending departure comes amid reports of a series of disruptive and damaging water leaks and mould issues plaguing Yellowknife’s new $350 million Stanton Territorial Hospital – problems that have persisted since the facility opened its doors in May.

Several Stanton employees have spoken out to CBC North and Cabin Radio in recent months, lamenting unsafe conditions and the forced closure of crucial units brought on by water leaks at the hospital.

One staff member told Cabin Radio the new facility, part of the territory’s pricey Stanton Renewal Project, is “falling apart,” mere months after opening its doors.

Meanwhile, the public-private partnership (or P3) that led to the construction of the new Stanton Territorial Hospital is being scrutinized ⁠— both in the courts and by lawmakers outside of the territory.

Healy couldn’t say how long the health authority expects the recruitment process for a new Stanton chief operating officer to take.