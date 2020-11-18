The Government of the Northwest Territories is increasing the speed limit on a portion of the Ingraham Trail.

The Department of Infrastructure issued a news release on Wednesday stating that between the Highway 3 and 4 intersection and the Yellowknife River, the speed limit will increase to 80 km/h from 70 km/h.

The department states that due to recent upgrades to the route, the increased limit is now in place.

“The limit was increased this week after improvements were made to the highway during the summer and fall of 2020,” states the release.



The release states that new speed limit signs have been installed and that drivers should abide by them while being aware of conditions.

Regular patrols will continue to be carried out by highway patrol officers and the RCMP.