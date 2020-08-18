Yellowknife city council showed support for a bylaw that would mandate masks be worn on city transit and in city-owned facilities during a special governance and priorities committee meeting, Monday.

But details remain to be hammered out for a final vote at the Aug. 24 regular council meeting.

Some members of council say if they vote for mandatory masks on public transit, they want the Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) to allow more people on each bus. Currently, only nine people can ride at a time.

They also want to ensure there is the ability to allow for exemptions to those unable to wear a mask – particularly for medical purposes.

If approved, a mandatory mask bylaw would take effect in time for the first day of school, Aug. 31.

Council was first presented the issue by city administration during the Aug. 10 governance and priorities committee meeting. They have a number of options before them, and could decide to mandate masks on public transit but not in city facilities, or vice versa, or just leave the regulation of face coverings to public health officials.

First day of school

The issue is timely as the first day of school approaches. Students using public transit to get to school will put more pressure on the system, according to the city’s manager of legal services, Kerry Penney.

“There is some concern with respect to city transit, because we’re currently very limited on numbers,” Penney said. “With the anticipated schools reopening in two weeks to three weeks, we’re going to see a higher demand for those services.

“Mandatory face coverings on transit could potentially increase the number of people that are allowed on the buses, which would help alleviate some of those concerns.”

Coun. Cynthia Mufandaedza said she is willing to support a bylaw for city transit and city owned and operated facilities if it means that the CPHO allows for increased capacity on city buses for high school students.

“If (mandatory masks) doesn’t change the capacity on bus, we can hold to such a time when there is a more of a requirement for taking action with a bylaw,” she said.

Coun. Niels Konge has been pressing the urgency of passing a more strict bylaw that will protect local businesses, particularly following Walmart’s in-store requirement for patrons to wear masks at all times.

He said he wants a bylaw for all indoor retail space in the city to protect businesses in the event a second wave of the pandemic takes place or if another outbreak occurs similar to what has been seen in other jurisdictions recently.

He said he is worried about “permanent closures” that could result from an extended pandemic-related lockdown.

“When it comes down to it, I’m worried about our economy,” he said. “If a second wave comes – like with Alberta and British Columbia who are already getting hit, or New Zealand now shutting down and going into lockdown – I don’t think our fragile economy with small businesses can handle it.”