SOBERING CENTRE – Katrina Nokleby MLA candidate Great Slave answers Yellowknifer’s question

By
Bruce Valpy
-
42

(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: All the MLA candidates were asked to comment on the best way forward for the sobering centre in Yellowknife. Go here to see the full question and context.)

I believe there is a consensus happening among those of us contending for MLA seats in
Yellowknife that the current approach is not working.

Katrina Nokleby MLA candidate Great Slave.
Katrina Nokleby MLA candidate Great Slave.

I believe that we can change things for the better if we elect those candidates that have stated a need for a paradigm shift in thinking and a collaborative approach to addressing issues.

This collaborative , inclusive approach must involve all stakeholders including addictions and mental health experts, Indigenous organizations and clients of the sobering centre.

The GNWT must stop dictating policy and instead support the
collective will , which is my intent should I help to form the 19th Assembly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here