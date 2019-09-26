SOBERING CENTRE – Katrina Nokleby MLA candidate Great Slave answers Yellowknifer’s question

(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: All the MLA candidates were asked to comment on the best way forward for the sobering centre in Yellowknife. Go here to see the full question and context.)

I believe there is a consensus happening among those of us contending for MLA seats in

Yellowknife that the current approach is not working.

I believe that we can change things for the better if we elect those candidates that have stated a need for a paradigm shift in thinking and a collaborative approach to addressing issues.

This collaborative , inclusive approach must involve all stakeholders including addictions and mental health experts, Indigenous organizations and clients of the sobering centre.

The GNWT must stop dictating policy and instead support the

collective will , which is my intent should I help to form the 19th Assembly.