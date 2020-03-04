Sladjana Petrovic sign now itself reported missing

A billboard sign seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Sladjana Petrovic was itself reported missing on Wednesday morning.

Julie Green, MLA for Yellowknife Centre, posted the notice on her legislative assembly Facebook page seeking help from Yellowknifers in finding the billboard sign, which had been posted on Old Airport Road across from the Co-op store.

She added that there is “another unrelated billboard” – a Skills NWT sign – there instead.

Green stated that the City of Yellowknife had given permission to leave the sign up until mid-April and confirmed they didn’t move it.

Green has been among the leading representatives in the city seeking tips on Petrovic’s whereabouts since she was reported missing Dec. 27.

Hundreds of posters have gone up in the community since that time.

Green stated in another email Thursday morning that she had been out of town from Feb. 18 to 25 and the sign was missing when she came back.