Show and Shine celebrates Wally Schumann Sr.

The crowds were out in full force to celebrate the life of Wally Schumann Sr. during the second annual Show and Shine in his honour last weekend.

A total of 58 cars entered into the judging, with many more out to admire the vintage cars and motorcycles that were on display.

People came from all over to take part in the event, including his cousin Lorna Diprose, who drove all the way up from Calgary, Alta., with her husband Bob to celebrate her uncle.

“Wally and I grew up on the farm in Strathmore until we were six. He was a big tease, but he was like our big brother.”

Diprose said she had many fond memories of Wally.

“He made me a bike out of pieces from the dump when I was little. I rode that bike for years when I was home.”