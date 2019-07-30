Show and Shine celebrates Wally Schumann Sr.

The crowds were out in full force to celebrate the life of Wally Schumann Sr. during the second annual Show and Shine in his honour last weekend.

A total of 58 cars entered into the judging, with many more out to admire the vintage cars and motorcycles that were on display.

People came from all over to take part in the event, including his cousin Lorna Diprose, who drove all the way up from Calgary, Alta., with her husband Bob to celebrate her uncle.

“Wally and I grew up on the farm in Strathmore until we were six. He was a big tease, but he was like our big brother.”

Diprose said she had many fond memories of Wally.

“He made me a bike out of pieces from the dump when I was little. I rode that bike for years when I was home.”

Connie Belanger, left, and Candi Carelton take in the Show and Shine last weekend. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
Lyca Capulso poses for a photo next to one of the cars at the Wally Schumann Show and Shine on July 27. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
Robert Dean and Roy Barbeau catch up among the cars during the Show and Shine, which was hosted at the The Museum last weekend. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
Gord Elliot and his dog Quigley sit on the side of his 1928 Ford Model T after the car was awarded best in show at the 2nd annual Wally Schumann Memorial Show and Shine. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
Bonnie Crowther poses in her 1957 Ford Skyliner. Cody Punter/NNSL photo
Robert Bouchard helps run the auction during the Wally Schumann Memorial Show and Shine. Cody Punter/NNSL photo

 

