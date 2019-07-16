Shots on the Rocks: Photos from FOTR 2019

Skies cleared for a safe and sunny return of Yellowknife’s biggest music weekend.

Featuring headliners La Force, Wintersleep and Lido Pimienta, Folk on the Rocks boasted a diverse range of artists. From the klezmer solos of Yiddish gangster throwback Orkestar Kriminal to the classical influences of Beverly Glenn-Copeland, the lineup ran the gambit.

The purple-shirted Sub-Arctic Safety Squad supplied easy support services, handing out ear-plugs, water, prophylactics, bug spray and sunscreen while checking in to see if all festival-goers were well.

This weekend marked the squad’s third year helping to provide a safe, respectful environment at the festival. The relaxed, backyard-party atmosphere contributed to a welcoming, family-friendly music festival for residents and guests all weekend.

To close out the weekend after a headlining concert from indie rock mainstays Wintersleep on Sunday evening, the Yellowknives Dene Drummers laid down a show-stopping performance to end the festival and send Yellowknifers home after another memorable Folk on the Rocks.