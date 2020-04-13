Second match up of Greatest of All Time NWT competition begins

Everyone loves a great upset, don’t they?

Nothing like seeing the bottom seed take out the top dogs because that’s what makes people interested.

Well, that happened in round one of the Greatest Of All Time tournament.

The NWT Rebels women’s broomball team came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed but they were bounced out by the 2020 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship bronze medalist-winning team of Jamie Koe, Kerry Galusha, David Aho and Megan Koehler, the No. 16 seeds, in the first big upset of the tournament.

It was really no contest as Koe and company received roughly two votes to every one received by the Rebels. Votes were cast online at NNSL Media’s Facebook page and through e-mail.

The next match-up starts April 13 as the 2008 Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship winners of Steve Moss, Chris Haichert, Kevin Whitehead and Ingo Bauer go up against the duo of Elvis Beaudoin and Keith Way, who won the men’s doubles crown at the 2019 Canadian National Darts Championships in Saskatoon, the first national darts championship ever won by players from the territory.

Moss and his rink ran the table at the 2008 edition of the event, becoming the second rink from the territory to win the title at the event, following in the footsteps of Howard Brazeau and his rink from the Fort Smith Fire Department that won back-to-back titles in 1976 and 1977.

Brazeau and company will enter the ring, so to speak, in the coming weeks.

Beaudoin and Way, meanwhile, made history by beating the Nova Scotia duo of Nick Smith and Rob Piercy in the final to make history. Beaudoin clinched the title in the third leg of the best-of-five affair by checking out (finishing) 155 with his last three darts.

Voting will begin on April 13 at 9 a.m. and will continue through to 11:59 p.m. the following day. Click here to vote for Moss’ rink or click here to vote for Beaudoin and Way. You can also vote by sending an e-mail to sports@nnsl.com by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. The team which receives the most votes will move on to face Koe and company in round two.

Do you like the curlers or is darts your thing? It’s all up to you.