Second man charged in cocaine bust

A second man faces charges from a May 9 drug bust where police seized significant amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.

A police news release said that Shaan Tareen, a 31-year-old man from Toronto, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

When charges were sworn, RCMP also obtained a warrant for Tareen’s arrest. His whereabouts are unclear, but the release said it’s unlikely he is in the Yellowknife area. He goes by “Larry” while in Yellowknife and is “described as an olive skinned male with dark hair and has a glass eye,” the release stated.

Another man, Noel Tesfazion, 30, has already been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime in connection to the May 9 bust. He is currently on bail and residing in Toronto.

That police action, which was carried out in the area of Range Lake, seized over 157 grams of cocaine and 2900 pre-packaged baggies of crack cocaine and roughly $1600 in cash.

“Shaan Tareen was arrested at the Yellowknife Airport on May 10, 2019 in relation to this investigation. He was interviewed and released without charges,” Staff Sergeant Dean Riou said in the news release.

“However, even after arrests and search warrants, we always continue to gather evidence. We recently uncovered fresh evidence which led to these charges being laid.”